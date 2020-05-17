Walt Harris pointed to the sky and proudly displayed a T-shirt with the message “Fighting for Aniah” upon entering the compound. He left a few minutes later with tears in his eyes, hardly the result he wanted in his first UFC bout since his stepdaughter’s death.

Alistair Overeem stopped Harris on Saturday in the second round of the UFC’s Fight Night main fight, ending an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter, known as The Big Ticket.

It looked like Harris (13-8) was going to get the 14th knockout of his career when he took down Overeem in the first round. But the veteran refocused on the eve of his 40th birthday and dominated the rest of the duel. Overeem (46-18) sent Harris to the canvas for the last time with an unblocked combination early in the second.

Harris failed to recover, and the referee declared victory after a series of blows to the head that did not receive a reply. Overeem shared a moment with Harris in the octagon.

Harris was the favorite by tight difference. It was his return to the octagon after the murder of his 19-year-old daughter, Aniah Blanchard, in Alabama.

Overeem later said he had offered to train with Harris in the future, hoping it would do both of them better in a hotly contested division.

“Of course, Walt has been through a personal tragedy, which is appalling,” said Overeem. “But I see it as a sport (…) I see it as a professional, nothing personal.”

The Harris-Overeem match was scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He became the centerpiece of the third UFC show in Jacksonville in eight days, as the series returned after an eight-week recess.

The UFC will take two weeks off before the May 30 fights, when it hopes to return to Las Vega. If you don’t get a green light from the Nevada Sports Commission, you will go to Arizona.