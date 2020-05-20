Walt Disney World is gearing up for the reopening of some stores and restaurants at its entertainment complexes this week, but it does so with a caveat.

Although additional security measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “there is an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place where people are present,” the company said Monday on the resort’s website.

“By visiting Disney Springs, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19.”

What are the new measures?

1.- All employees and visitors 2 years of age or older will have to wear face masks at Disney Springs.

2.- Workers and visitors must submit to temperature checks and anyone with more than 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) will not be able to enter.

3.- The number of visitors allowed will be limited to promote social distancing, and there will be additional antiseptic gel stations and sinks, the company said.

The opening of some shops and restaurants at Disney Springs on Wednesday is the latest step Orlando theme parks have been taking since mid-March, when the spread of the new coronavirus forced them to close their doors.

Last week, Universal Orlando allowed a half-dozen restaurants and cafes to reopen, as well as two stores and a few carts of merchandise at its Citywalk entertainment complex.

Next week, Disney World plans to open more shops and restaurants at Disney Springs, an outdoor business area with restaurants, cinemas, a bowling alley, and a Cirque du Soleil theater.

Neither Disney World nor Univeral have said when they plan to reopen theme parks and hotels at their resorts.