Walt Disney tried to buy Warner Bros. in 2016

A little over a week ago, a rumor jumped that indicated that Walt Disney was close to buying part of Warner’s assets thanks to the fact that the merger that is going to be carried out with Discovery would make this movement possible. All in line with alleged information that has been around for a long time that indicates that AT&T would not have any interest in the DC Comics label, and that it would be trying by all means to get rid of it. The information was quickly denied. However, what does seem true is that a few years ago the giant Walt Disney was close to buying Warner Bros, or to be more correct, the Time Warner conglomerate.

An article published by The New York Times assures that Disney tried to buy Time Warner in 2016 and he was close to achieving it, however it was a question of deadlines. Just weeks after AT&T acquired Time Warner in October 2016, then-Disney CEO Bob Iger called then-Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes and asked if he would be interested in a merger. However, Time Warner’s deal with AT&T was already closed. Later, Iger got in touch with another media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, founder of 21st Century Fox, and laid the groundwork for the subsequent acquisition by Disney.

This makes us think that if perhaps Iger’s call to Time Warner had occurred a few weeks earlier, in late August or early September, it could well have been Disney instead of AT&T that would have taken over Time Warner and all its subsidiaries. . This would have resulted in the Mouse House owning CNN, Turner Sports, Warner Bros. movie studio, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, TNT, and HBO. If that had been the case, possibly at this point HBO Max would not exist and under the Disney umbrella would be the characters of both Marvel and DC. Instead, AT&T acquired Time Warner, which has since been renamed WarnerMedia and is now merging the company with Discovery.

The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923, but since 1993 the House of the Mouse has made numerous attempts to increase its size by acquiring other companies in the communication sector. Disney’s first major acquisition came in 2006 with the purchase of Pixar for $ 7.4 billion, followed by Marvel and Lucasfilm for $ 4 billion each. Disney’s most recent acquisition was 21st Century Fox for $ 71.3 billion, giving it control of a major Hollywood studio and its assets.

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was primarily in anticipation of the launch of Disney + in an attempt to expand the streaming service’s movie and television library, including great movie and television classics, as well as gaining franchise rights. interesting, such as Avatar or the X-Men characters that were in the hands of Fox. This acquisition consolidated its status, with an expected 40% share at the global box office.

Via information | The New York Times