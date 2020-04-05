Walt Disney will fire its park workers in two weeks | Instagram

The media and entertainment company Walt Disney announced a sad statement confessing that in two weeks it will be forced to fire your staff from theme parks.

The parks were closed for a few weeks and it is not yet known when they will be able to reopen them, as will others of their businesses.

Because of this Walt Disney officials announced that they will begin firing In two weeks to some of their theme park workers in Florida and California.

The statement was released last Thursday night announcing that the first wave of permits will begin on next April 19 and it will involve workers whose jobs are not really needed right now.

Not to alarm, they confessed that anyone who is suspended will remain an employee of the company, it will only be for a time in which the situation improves.

In recent weeks, mandatory decrees by government officials have closed most of our businesses, “they write in the statement.

It is worth mentioning that they did not comment on how many employees would be fired, since in Florida have more than 75 thousand employees and in California with 31 thousand workers.

As is well known, Disney World has the greater number of workers in one place within the United States.

The company despite the situation will continue to pay workers and giving health care benefits at its park complexes since they closed.

The good news is that workers still sthey will continue to receive full benefits health care and will pay the cost of company employee premiums.

In this way they can also request your paid vacation at the beginning of your license if required.

On the other hand, it should be noted that annual passes of the parks will be validated until the parks reopen and lost days will be discounted for later.

