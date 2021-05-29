Walt Disney Studios updates six release dates. Marvel Two

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has updated its release schedule with six films, of which two are from Searchlight Pictures, two are from Marvel, and the other two are live action Disney films.

We start with’The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘, a Searchlight Pictures film whose premiere is one week earlier, from September 24, 2021 to September 17 of the same year. The other Searchlight movie is’The French Chronicle (from the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)‘, a new project by Wes Anderson that has dated its premiere for October 22, 2021.

There is less data regarding Marvel films, since only a change of dates has been announced, but not which films these changes concern. The first film of the study was initially dated for October 7, 2022, but it has been delayed a whole year to go to October 6, 2023. The second has suffered a much less severe delay, since it is delayed only a week past from November 3, 2023 to November 10 of the same year.

These changes mean that two Disney live action films are left without a release date, since their previous releases on October 6, 2023 and November 10, 2023 have been occupied by Marvel films. We will keep you posted as soon as we have more information about the movies affected by these changes.