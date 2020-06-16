Walo, lead singer of Banda MS Shares has been infected | Instagram

Oswaldo, better known as Walo, vocalist of Banda MS has announced that what appeared to be dengue ended up being the symptoms of the virus that currently keeps Mexico on edge.

Through his Instagram account, the popular singer has revealed that after presenting the symptoms of Covid-19, he proceeded to undergo the test and confirmed that he has been infected.

The famous took advantage of his social networks to spread the news and share what his current state of health is like.

Walo shared that everything seemed to indicate that it was dengue; however, as the days passed, other symptoms continued to come together and, on suspicion, the test was better done.

The first days I thought it was Dengue because it was what my doctor had told me, but from day nine I started to feel other symptoms, said the singer.

The vocalist of MS band He indicated that he had just received the result and for the peace of his followers and his family he is stable; although for now he remains isolated from his family and members of the group.

