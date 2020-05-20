(Bloomberg) – Walmart Inc., one of the few big winners during the coronavirus crisis, has just had an explosive quarter. The positive effects could last beyond the pandemic.

Bulk purchases of toilet paper, bleach, and hand sanitizer helped the world’s largest retailer increase comparable sales in the U.S. (excluding fuel) by 10% – better than expected – in the three months ended May 1. It was the best performance in almost two decades. In the future, sales may not increase as during recent quarantines across the country, but Walmart should still benefit from some permanent changes in purchasing behavior.

The department giant had two distinct advantages during the COVID-19 restrictions that forced nearly 250,000 stores to close, wreaking havoc on much of US retail. First, as an essential retailer, it was able to remain open. This meant that Walmart shoppers were able to access supplies of electronics and fabrics along with their grocery items, which was not possible at other stores.

Second, Walmart has been investing heavily in its online business to protect itself from the threat posed by Amazon.com Inc. This paid off. The retailer’s efforts to beef up home delivery and put its supermarkets in a good position against the online giant with pickup services from more than 3,000 stores helped it tackle rising demand as merchant sales electronic in the USA 74% soared in the first quarter.

It wasn’t just good news. Despite the strong quarter, Walmart, like many other corporations, withdrew its full-year forecast for just three months ago. Additionally, the retailer incurred an additional $ 900 million in costs, due to improvements in wages and staff benefits and an increase in store safety and sanitation.

Fulfilling digital sales also implies higher expenses, since the retailer must do many of the things that were usually in the hands of the customer. As online demand increases, these costs also rise, and this will be an ongoing challenge as sales migrate to a click or a tap on smartphones. Meanwhile, in the early stages of the crisis, there was more demand for food, whose margins are small, compared to more profitable categories such as clothing. Consequently, Walmart’s operating profit in the US it did not rise as sharply as comparable sales in the quarter, and its gross profit margin decreased by 1.1 percentage points.

There are also other challenges. Bulk purchases of soup, pasta, and hair dye are unlikely to repeat, while consumers consume what they bought, particularly if they are also sticking to their budgets. The most frugal shoppers could play with Walmart’s low daily prices. But they may also be tempted to turn to other discount stores, such as the European supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, which are expanding across the US. It was during the recession that these stylish and cheap stores emerged in Europe and the US. Walmart also needs to keep its focus on competitive pricing to keep customers from dropping out this time.

But even with these potential drawbacks, Walmart is one of the clear winners of pandemic shopping habits, along with Amazon, which has been able to take advantage of consumers ‘need for convenience and rivals’ reluctance or inability to deliver at home. Target Corp., which has also been investing online and reports later this week, is likely to reveal a similar boost in demand.

For example, some of those who tried to buy food online via the pandemic are likely to continue this trend. Digital sales accounted for 4.8% of total US grocery spending. in 2019, according to GlobalData. This could rise to 5.9% in 2020, a large rebound in just one year.

Walmart still needs to make a profit at its internet division – it also said Tuesday that it would discontinue Jet.com – while addressing higher virus-related costs and a possible moderate level of demand in the coming months. However, as other retailers like JC Penney department stores fail in part because of no digital scale, simply having strength online to deal with Amazon will likely suffice right now.

Original Note: Walmart’s Winning Ways Will Last After Lockdowns: Andrea Felsted

