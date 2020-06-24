Walmart recently announced that it has made the decision that it will no longer display the American state flag Mississipi in its stores, as it includes an emblem of the Confederate flag.

Which is a way of showing support for all the protests that have taken place around racism in this country.

This case went so far that even the state is already considering making changes to its design. This after the « Mississippi Baptist Convention », which has more than 500,000 members in more than 2,100 churches, asked state leaders to remove this emblem from the flag, especially for all that it represents.

For a brand as large and international as Walmart to make this decision represents a great change. Imagine that this is one of the few companies that have not been affected during this pandemic, even, Statista reports that it grew up to 2.9 percent, just in the United States this year.

On the other hand, its sales worldwide have only increased from 2006 to 2020, reaching approximately 520 billion dollars.

A new era for socially responsible consumerism:

For years racism in the United States has become a problem for many citizens, to the extent that it has killed the lives of different people of the African American race.

However, on May 25 it was the drop that spilled the glass, since George Floyd died at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Since then, there have been different demonstrations that demand to be heard and that a change be made in the country.

These movements have been joined by different public figures and brands that seek to make a difference with small and large actions.

Measures that the brands have taken:

Perhaps the most surprising news is the elimination of products that may offend some people and that represent a mentality that was lived years ago, as is the case of the Aunt Jemima’s logo that, after its 130 years on the market, will no longer occur. .

Subsequently, the Uncle Ben’s brand has decided to follow these decisions and say goodbye to Uncle Ben to make way for a new market strategy free of racism.

Both products represent a stage in the United States that was very unfair to people of African-American race. According to a 2007 New York Times article, the nouns « uncle » or « aunt » were used to name older people who were African-American and thus avoid calling them « Lord » or « Lady. »

Other brands have taken right or extreme measures such as Johnson & Johnson, which has decided to stop producing and distributing its Clean & Clear Fairness product line, which are intended to whiten skin and are mainly purchased in Asia and Middle East.

On the other hand, Sephora, like Walmart, will make changes to the interior of its stores, allocating 15 percent on its store shelves to products owned by African-Americans.

