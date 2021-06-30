Walmart will sell cheaper insulin analogues of its own brand in the US

15 minutes. Walmart, the world’s largest supermarket chain, announced on Tuesday the launch in the United States (US) of its own white brand of insulin analogues. According to the company, it will be marketed at prices much lower than those of similar products currently available.

In a statement, Walmart assured that users will be able to save between 58% and 75% regarding branded products and that his new bet “will revolutionize access” to diabetes care.

Walmart Insulin Analogs they will be manufactured by Novo Nordisk. They will begin to be sold this week under the name ReliOn NovoLog.

These types of products are used to control blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Users need a prescription to purchase them.

“We know that there are many people with diabetes who have difficulty coping with the financial burden of this disease and we are focused on helping by offering affordable solutions“This was pointed out in the note by Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness.

The CEO of the American Diabetes Association Tracey D. Brown welcomed this new offering in the same statement. He also recalled the high costs often linked to the disease, which it is estimated in the country at about $ 9,600 per person per year.

ReliOn NovoLog builds on Walmart’s history of introducing innovative solutions that increase access to quality, affordable healthcare resources. Such is the case with the industry-leading $ 4 generic prescription program, launched more than a decade ago.