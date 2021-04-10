Walmart welcomes Domino’s and Taco Bell after McDonald’s ordered the closure of some of its restaurants



70% of McDonald’s revenues come from the drive-thru services of its restaurants.

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

McDonald’s will continue with the closure of hundreds of restaurants that are located inside Walmart stores with the exception of 150 branches.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that two closures were planned, one during 2020 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and another before the end of the summer. leaving only 150 restaurants of the hamburger chain in operation.

The company’s decision was made because McDonald’s branches located in Walmart stores offer low sales volume, according to a note included in the hamburger chain’s fourth quarter 2020 results presentation.

Another reason is that McDonald’s restaurants inside Walmart do not have a drive-thru, orn service that has become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic where 70% of orders come from, as reported by the restaurant chain.

During the pandemic, Walmart reported that it increased its sales thanks to electronic commerce, which caused the branches to receive less influx of visitors.

Related: Justice Department sues Walmart for filling thousands of fake opioid prescriptions

The arrival of Domino’s and Taco Bell

Walmart often rents commercial space near its store entrances to other businesses. The spaces that McDonald’s will leave will be occupied by premises of the Domino’s pizza chain. So far there are about 30 brand pizzerias in Walmart branches and also some spaces will be occupied by branches of Taco Bell, according to the New York newspaper.

You may be interested: