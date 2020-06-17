Mobile telephony is an attractive market in Mexico, as evidenced by more than 86.5 million of users of this technology, representing more than 75.1 percent population, according to IFT data and sustained growth in recent years. This attracts a large number of players, although the market is hating for Telcel, of América Móvil, we have seen how little by little options like AT&T, Movistar and the OMV, They have gained ground, so much so that you sign as Walmart have been interested in him.

And, is that virtual mobile operators (OMV) They have grown in number in the country thanks to the fact that there are a large number of users looking for offers that are accessible to their pocket but that respond to their technological needs, it is in this field where the retailer seeks to participate.

Expand your spectrum of action

The above because Walmart said they made the decision to roll out their successful program called Nationwide BAIT (Bodega Aurrera Internet and Telephony).

The service was presented as an OMV last April after receiving authorization from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) with a commercial and technological offer that presented users with voice and data plans from 10 pesos with 250 MB for one day, to the internet and unlimited calls for a month for 200 pesos.

After its presentation, BAIT could only operate in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, however, it seems that it has had a good reception by the consumer since Walmart now offers national coverage, with which the brand owned by Walmart will compete with the main players in the market as Telcel, AT&T and Movistar, as well as with the OMVs with the best brand and market positioning such as Virgin Mobile.

His offer is closely related to the DNA of Aurrera that appeals to affordable prices in support of the consumer economy, and store formats with basic necessities. In this case, BAIT It will seek to compete by offering high communication technology at affordable prices.

« Given the current situation and the new normality that we will experience in a few months, being connected is essential, and doing so at the lowest prices allows us to fulfill our vision of offering low prices so that Mexican families can live better, » said Beatriz Núñez. , Vice President of Growth of Walmart de México y Centroamérica.

A growing market

It was only a few weeks ago that Televisa announced the launch of Izzi mobile, its offer to compete in the OMV market and attack the market dominated by Telcel, this through a value offer that includes its pay TV and internet service, this reinforced through a new low cost offer.

In this regard, a report by The CIU states that the arrival of this player constitutes a disruptive-competitive addition in a market « in which 72.1 percent of income and 62.4 percent of the lines correspond to a single operator, the predominant economic agent, Telcel ”.

In other words, it contributes to competitiveness in the market and they see it with the possibility of consolidating a comprehensive offer of telecommunications, « by enabling the provision of quadruple play services: fixed telephony and internet, pay TV, voice and mobile data » .

In this sense, they point out that it can also contribute to the « birth of a new phase of price reduction and competitive momentum, not only in the mobile market, but also in the telecommunications sector as a whole. »

It is within this framework, the irruption of Walmart with BAIT in the market at the national level it may be another actor that reinforces this prospecting and that in the future the market and, therefore, the consumer will benefit.

Market data

In this regard, it is worth noting that, according to data from the first quarter of 2020 released by The CIU, revenues from the mobile phone market registered growth of 11 percent, to achieve a value higher than 74 thousand 045 million pesos.

As already mentioned, Telcel de América Móvil is the largest competitor when obtaining income from some 53 thousand 395 million pesos, followed by AT&T with 13 thousand 934 million, and by Movistar with with 6 thousand 347 million.

Although OMVs only represent the 0.4 percent of the national market, it is highlighted that they already exceed 2 million lines, having an important growth opportunity.

In this sense, the key is to guarantee a stable and quality service as well as close customer service that makes the consumer feel that he really is worth as a customer. In this same sense, data published by Accenture refer that the 65 percent of customers claim that they have changed providers at least once as a result of poor service, while the 85 percent They claim that companies can do much more to retain their preference.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299