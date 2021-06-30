Walmart offers new presentation of cheaper insulin



People will be able to save money with such a product.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

This Tuesday, Walmart, the largest supermarket chain in the world,announced the launch in the United States of its own private label of insulin analogues, that according to the company will market at prices much lower than those of similar products currently available.

In a statement, Walmart assured that people will be able to save between 58% and 75% regarding branded products and that their new bet will “revolutionize access” to diabetes care.

Walmart’s insulin analogs will be manufactured by Novo Nordisk and will begin shipping this week under the name ReliOn NovoLog.

These types of products are used to control blood sugar level in adults and children with diabetes and users need a prescription to buy them.

“We know that there are many people with diabetes who are struggling to cope with the financial burden of this disease and we are focused on helping by offering affordable solutions,” Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness, said in the note.

The CEO of the American Diabetes Association, Tracey D. Brown, in the same statement welcomed this new offer, recalling the high costs often linked to the disease, which is estimated in the country at about $ 9,600 dollars per person and year.

You are interested in:

How to pay less for insulin in the United States

Walmart gives away medicines and offers discounts of up to 85% to win subscribers for Walmart +