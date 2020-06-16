We know that health and personal care is one of the fastest growing markets, one that you sign as Apple, Google and Microsoft they have put their eye to it, but also companies like Walmart they seek to gain relevance.

There is no doubt that the United States is one of the countries where this trend is stronger, the presence of the aforementioned brands, to which they join Amazon and CVS Health, among others, they demonstrate that there is a consumer who requires this type of services.

Generate experiences that improve the life of the consumer

That said, Walmart seeks to strengthen its offer through the acquisition of various assets of CareZone, a company specialized in digital health services through the development of applications that help people manage their medications.

“In our work to help people live better, providing people with new and convenient ways to live healthier is a key step. (…) CareZone has developed a mobile application that helps individuals and families manage medications and chronic diseases for each member of the household. (…) Families can use the application to scan labels or insurance cards to speed up and simplify the process, « said Sean Slovenski, senior vice president of Health & Wellness for the United States and Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Health & Wellness, in a Walmart blog post.

Although the terms of the operation were not detailed, it was indicated that the retailer acquired « specific assets » that include the company’s technology platform founded in 2010, patents and key intellectual property, which help patients to better organize information of your recipes. In addition to that part of the CareZone workforce would join the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company.

On the acquisition, Walter Smith, Co-Founder and CTO of CareZone said: “Adding our technology platform to Walmart’s existing digital capabilities and physical reach creates a unique opportunity to redefine what the future of digital health and wellness can be like. «

Given this context, it is clear that for Walmart the digital environment not only goes through e-commerce in its central ecosystem, but also seeks to expand it to areas such as health and wellness with the aim of generating greater potential to connect with the consumer. in an era where digital and health will be key to stimulate consumption.

A growing market

As we mentioned at the beginning, the retailer’s plan is to gain ground in a market where companies like CVS Health, owner of Caremark and Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Amazon with purchase of online pharmacy PillPack, are demonstrating that the consumer is eager for this type of services to take care of their health.

Let us remember that digital health is already a cornerstone of the health systems of various countries of the world, even in developing markets such as Latin America there have been notable advances.

If specialists have seen great potential in Health & Wellness for years, now with the global context we face, this increases. In this regard, a recent Euromonitor report indicates that the impacts of COVID-19 have led to an increase in growth in relevant categories of consumer health.

In this sense, it is likely that the market will continue to grow, so that the brands that develop products or services that satisfy the needs of consumers will be those that acquire prominence in digital health that already represents revenues for more than 88 billion dollars (2018), according to data projected in Statista, but estimates indicate that by 2025 it will exceed 500 billion, where mobile health and wireless health will be the main drivers of this growth.

