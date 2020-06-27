A bad merchandising strategy got Walmart in trouble, after the brand decided to sell a shirt with a controversial message.

Merchandising taking advantage of social issues is highly controversial.

An element that we cannot lose sight of during contingencies is the opportunity of brands with certain messages.

A bad merchandising strategy has become a problem for brands that launch strategies of this type, since they manage to generate controversy instead of successful branding strategies.

In this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about how important it has become for brands to understand the context and the repercussions of the measures they implement.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the opportunity to learn from these cases, since this determines the value of the brands, especially when they manage to adapt to the context.

Walmart in trouble for selling controversial shirt

Walmart achieved a series of criticisms against those expected, after users of its online store launched themselves against the brand, after criticizing a shirt that read « All lives matter ».

The supermarket chain had the idea of ​​selling a shirt with this legend, however, in the context in which we find ourselves, the garment was considered racist and was taken as a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The context that Walmart did not take into account are the recent protests that were launched in the United States after the murder of George Floyd, an African American who sparked criticism of the siege suffered by the African American community in that country, by the police.

« Black lives matter » is a slogan that emerged in 2012 after the controversial case of Trayvon Martin, consolidating itself since that time as a protest hymn that became popular in recent years and recently after the murder of George Floyd.

Complaints from Twitter users warn that the shirts were found in stores in the United States and Canada and not only was it the « All Lives Matter » model, versions such as « Blue Lives Matter », « Irish Lives Matter » and » Homeless Lives Matter ”.

“At Walmart Canada, we oppose any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, trying to understand and accept individual differences, « the company said in a statement.

Walmart Canada: We are taking steps to address racism. Also Walmart: This ALL LIVES MATTER merch is available for pick up in three locations near you. Absolutely disgusting. Remove this right now @WalmartCanada https://t.co/cUg4yRrKef pic.twitter.com/TFW4vVwuIH – Farzana Khan (@_Farzanakhan) June 23, 2020

