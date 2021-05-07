Walmart, Fresh Direct, Amazon Fresh on the rise: the United States is shaping up to dominate online grocery sales globally

Online shopping is a trend in the world. The online market for groceries in the United States has increased and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Financial forecasts outline North America to dominate the world market.

The demand for online grocery shopping received a further boost with the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the need to buy groceries without leaving home and with minimal physical contact.

A MarketResearch report anticipates that The North American market is expected to dominate the global online grocery market. This is due to the high adoption that this practice has had in the United States and Canada, coupled with the increase in income of people in these countries.

Tandency of functional foods

According to the analysis carried out by MarketResearch, “the latest trend is an increased demand for functional foods and beverages that provide health benefitssuch as an improved immune system, greater mental strength, better heart rate, better digestive health, etc. ”.

MarketResearch’s online grocery market analysis includes buying trends, growth, and a nearly 30-year forecast, through 2027.

Outstanding Suppliers

Among a wide list of online grocery providers worldwide, the ones that stand out the most are the following:

Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Fresh Direct, Carrefour, The Kroger, Tesco, The Schwan Food Company, Ahold Delhaize, and Target.

Factors that have underpinned the success of online grocery sales:

Access to e-commerce platforms, ease of searching, finding products, and making purchases. The prices are visible and there are frequent offers.

Payment is electronic, orders can be made at any time of day, 7 days a week.

Delivery is efficient and at home. Lines and transfers are avoided, which saves time. Some providers like Fresh Direct they also offer express delivery to receive the products that the customer needs in a period of two hours.

There is a shorter time to sell and product costs can be reduced since grocery producers can now reach the end consumer easily and without intermediaries.

There is less physical contact between retailers and buyers.

In the last three years there was a 19% growth in grocery purchases via online in the global market according to Knnit. While in the United States for March 2021 these sales increased 43% compared to the previous year as published by Blue Book Services based on a study conducted by Brick Meets Click and sponsored by Mercatus.

