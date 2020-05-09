Walmart threatens the FBI. The Federal Bureau of Investigation invents an online threat against Walmart stores in El Paso, Texas The threat was made on social media and city residents warned the FBI Last year there was a shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left more than 20 dead

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported late Friday that it is investigating an alleged online threat targeting Walmart stores in El Paso, Texas.

The threat was recently made through social media recently, the FBI said, but did not reveal what it said, KVIA reported.

FBI agents said they work closely with local police departments to investigate the threat, and said they were alerted to the threat by El Paso residents.

“Thank you to the citizens of El Paso for immediately reporting this threat through the correct channels,” the El Paso FBI office said in a statement that was retweeted by the El Paso Police Department.

. @ FBIElPaso is aware of the recent social media threat made towards local Walmart stores. We are working this matter closely w / our law enforcement partners. Thank you to the concerned citizens of EP for reporting this threat immediately through the correct channels. # ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/YssjJA1g2a – FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) May 9, 2020

In light of the threat, soldiers at Fort Bliss said they were warned to avoid shopping at Walmart stores for the time being as a precaution.

A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said they will provide no further information beyond the FBI statement.

FBI agents, assisted by Texas state patrol officers, raided a house last night. However, an FBI spokesman said authorities had a search warrant and did not comment on whether it was linked to the Walmart store threat case.

For now, Walmart has not issued a statement about it.

On August 3, 2019, a shooting occurred in a Walmart store in El Paso at the hands of a white supremacist man. In the event, 22 people died and 24 were injured, many of them Hispanic.

Walmart stores closed for coronavirus infections and deaths

On April 24, health authorities ordered the closure of a Walmart in a Denver suburb because three people who were related to the establishment died after getting COVID-19 and that at least six employees tested positive for coronavirus. .

The Tri-County Health Department announced the death of a 69-year-old man working for a private security company at the Walmart in Aurora late that night, as well as those of a 72-year-old employee and her husband, 63 , who did not work on site.

In its order to close the store immediately, the Health Department referred to the infections as an “outbreak” among employees, noting that the store had not complied with the social distancing provisions set forth in the confinement order issued by Colorado and that allowed some establishments considered essential, such as Walmart, to continue operating.

The Health Department attributed its decision to various complaints from employees and customers about the absence of healthy distance in the store, the presence of many people inside at the same time and employees who did not wear masks.

Filed Under: Walmart FBI Threat