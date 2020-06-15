Possibly infected ground beef is believed to contain traces of the E. Coli O157: H7 strain

Among the effects of the disease that caused this small crisis for Walmart, are dehydration and diarrhea

The brand specifically distributes Marketside Butcher products in the US

There are several reasons why a brand can get into the midst of a crisis, and it is not always the result of direct company action. Of course, it may arise from some error or omission of the company or one of its employees and representatives. They can also be your audience that causes problems and indirectly affects the organization. Of course, agents with a relationship to your supply chain can also adversely affect the business.

This context is necessary because of the news reported by Vanguardia. Walmart appears to be in the midst of a minor brand crisis over a batch of allegedly tainted beef. Authorities from New Jersey, United States (USA), announced hours ago that a batch of almost 20 tons of ground meat, produced on June 1, should be removed from the market. This, because it is suspected that they could be affected by an outbreak of E. Coli.

The ground beef in question is labeled for sale under the Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher labels. These products are sold in Walmart brand stores in the US, as well as other smaller retail stores. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which issued the alert, called the hazard « Class 1. » This level of risk is used for risks where the use (or consumption) of the product can cause serious adverse effects and even death.

Dealing with a brand crisis

Precisely because there are so many reasons why a company’s image may be at risk, it is not uncommon for brand crises to occur. Twitch, for example, a week ago caused a lot of annoyance among its creators over a wave of copyright claims that threatened to shut down entire channels. Pepsi, in the wake of protests by George Floyd, was forced to relive its embarrassment over the now infamous commercial with Kendall Jenner.

Going back to Walmart’s brand crisis, this is a relatively minor problem. The retail chain is not directly responsible for the E. Coli outbreak in ground beef. At the same time, there is a very simple way to avoid any type of problem. First, you have to do what you can to remove the batches affected by this health risk. Second, you should help inform your audience of the potential danger to those who have purchased.

So, when it comes to brand crises, this is a very simple example and it is very difficult to have negative repercussions. All Walmart needs to do is deal with the matter with transparency and diligence. Something that is ironic, since this strategy is at the same time the best way to deal with much more serious controversies. Just as no consumer is going to bother if the company assumes its responsibility, the same would apply to more serious cases.

Examples of companies that did not respond adequately

And there are so many examples of a brand crisis where the transparency and speed of action strategy could have helped to solve the challenge without so much scandal. Volkswagen’s dieselgate continues to have an impact on its corporate structure today, even though it should never have happened. Amazon and eBay occasionally run into trouble with authorities for allowing certain sellers. The same happens in Mexico in retail.

Strangely, companies still don’t know how to deal with this type of brand crisis, even when there are prudent recommendations from virtually every expert. G2 reaffirms that one of the first and most important steps is to understand and communicate with the public. Forbes also confirms that it is essential to act quickly and effectively. For its part, BM points out that you can never fail to publicly acknowledge the situation and take responsibility.

