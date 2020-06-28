© Joe Raedle

The shooting was at a distribution center.

Authorities in California confirmed that the worker who died in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center was of Hispanic descent.

Martín Haro-Lozano, 45 years old, died in a shooting that occurred this Saturday afternoon when a former employee opened fire before being shot dead by police officers.

In addition to Haro-Lozano and the suspect, the shooting resulted in at least four other injuries, local authorities said.

The Hispanic, a native of Orland, California, was a Walmart employee, police said, indicating that the deceased and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred after the suspect entered his former workplace on Saturday afternoon and began shooting at those present.

BREAKING: Hospital says 2 people were killed, 4 are in fair condition after shooting at Walmart distribution center in Northern California. https://t.co/V5C15JfJqx – The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2020

Alerted to what happened, local police officers immediately rushed to the scene and exchanged shots with the suspect in the distribution center parking lot and shot him dead, the police said. Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, located in Northern California, about 120 miles from Sacramento.

The investigation suggests that the suspect rammed his vehicle into the Walmart building before starting to shoot with a semi-automatic long gun.

Cited by local media, authorities indicate the suspect was a 31-year-old man who worked at the center more than a year ago and it is currently unknown if the suspect and the victims had some kind of relationship with each other.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.