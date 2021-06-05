Walmart employee knocks out customer during store fight

A video that was shared on the Internet has caused an impact among Internet users, since it shows the fight between a Walmart store clerk and a customer, where the latter took the worst part of the affair.

According to the Worldstar.com portal, the lawsuit was filed last Wednesday at a Walmart store located in Englewood, New Jersey.

The clip shows how a store customer, who is dressed in a brown sweatshirt and black shorts, pushes a supermarket cart against the employee, and later spits on him.

Both acts annoyed the Walmart worker, who undertook an investigation against the client, which he reached and managed to give him two strong blows to the head, which caused him to fall knocked out.

A buyer who went to a Walmart store in Englewood (New Jersey, USA) was knocked out by an enraged employee, it is not yet clear what triggered the conflict between the two https://t.co/vOr8Kh64V1 pic. twitter.com/nW7iOM9rjL – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) June 3, 2021

So far it is unknown exactly what caused the lawsuit; however, in the networks, users have considered that both men acted in a bad way.

