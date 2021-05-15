Walmart and Costco will not order masks from people fully vaccinated against Covid-19



It will be strange to start seeing people without a mask again.

Despite the fact that the pandemic is not fully mastered and that many people in the United States are not yet vaccinated, sanitary measures begin to relax.

Walmart and Costco announced Friday that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in their stores and clubs, unless state or local laws require otherwise.

Walmart also communicated that its workers will also be able to stop using masks as of Tuesday, if they are fully vaccinated and verify it with a “yes” or “no” in daily health evaluations.

For his part Costco began allowing fully vaccinated people to enter without a mask on Friday in jurisdictions that do not have mandates to use it.. However, face shields will still be used in healthcare areas, such as Costco’s pharmacy, optical and hearing aid areas.

Other stores, such as Target, said they will maintain health protocols against the pandemic for now, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet away from others, either indoors or outdoors.

Through a memorandum, the nation’s largest employer said the new provisions will apply immediately to Walmart stores and its membership warehouse, Sam’s Club. And that as of Tuesday, the employees who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while working in their stores, offices or other facilities.

Walmart noted that it is offering a $ 75 cash incentive and the freedom to work without masks as part of an effort to vaccinate more of its workforce.

The retailer added that it will continue to request that its unvaccinated clients and members wear face covers in their stores and clubs, although it did not clarify how it will verify whether people are vaccinated or not.

People are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer – BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson single dose.

The Joe Biden administration has a goal of getting 70% of American adults to receive at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by July 4. As of Thursday, about 47% of the population (more than 154 million people), have received at least one dose of vaccine, and approximately 118 million are already fully vaccinated.

