WallStreetBets implements blockchain to combat market manipulation

WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski says the Reddit group will deploy blockchain technology in its bid to tackle “market manipulation.”

He said he has been working with fintech and blockchain experts to develop exchange-traded wallets (ETPs) to tackle corrupt institutions and stop relying on them entirely.

Provide asset exposure in a comprehensive environment

WallStreetBets (WSB) became very popular after its members rallied around smaller stocks to bet against institutional investors, causing their prices to spike.

The group tried to hamper Wall Street short sellers by squeezing them closer to bankruptcy. Many institutional investors lost a large amount of funds, prompting platforms like Robinhood to put trading limitations on some of the stocks.

WSB Reddit group explained that ETPs will provide broad investor exposures to various assets in a fully decentralized environment.

Blockchain integration will democratize markets

Rogozinski says the portfolio will be under the control of a decentralized autonomous community (DAO). It will allow $ WSB token holders to vote on different issues affecting the community.

“Merging blockchain technology with financial markets is the next logical step for finance,” he said.

According to him, integration will lead to more democratized markets and empower many traders around the world.

Voting rights will allow token holders to influence the exposure and weight of a particular stock, according to the announcement.

Currently, all crypto discussions are not allowed on the subreddit. A WBS moderator explained that the downsides of the impact of such discussions outweigh their positives as WBS focuses primarily on stocks.

Rogozinski may not have the level of influence that he used to have at WSB when he founded it. Last year, Reddit administrators accused him of trying to monetize the community. He was later removed as an administrator from the subreddit.