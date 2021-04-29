Wallstreetbets denounces crypto scam using its image

Compartir

The Wallstreetbets collective has denied its involvement with the Wallstreetbets cryptocurrency. A Reddit post by u / OPINION_IS_UNPOPULAR claims that an ex-mod is behind the scam, which he describes as an “encryption pyramid scheme.”

In February, at the height of the Wallstreetbets craze, it emerged that the mods had been parted ways over a possible cinematic deal. A power struggle ensued, leading to the group opposing the agreement being withdrawn. Following a post requesting the reinstatement of the ousted group that had more than 9,000 upvotes, Reddit stepped in to remove the moderators and restore normalcy. But with so much complexity in the story, who can you trust?

Wallstreetbets denies the creation of a cryptocurrency

Commenting on the Wallstreetbets cryptocurrency, u / OPINION_IS_UNPOPULAR distanced their group from the project, saying it has nothing to do with the actual Wallstreetbets crowd.

He said it’s another attempt by the group’s disgraced founder to cash in on the movement’s popularity. Additionally, other attempts include phishing users, a paid tutoring group, advertising, turning options trading into a sport, as well as the aforementioned movie deal.

“We are strongly against monetization. This scam has nothing to do with us. “

Wallstreetbets rose to prominence following their influence on the share price of GameStop and AMC Cinema, and later Dogecoin. Several Wall Street hedge funds received a bloody nose for shorting these stocks.

The movement became a symbol of the power of the people over large anonymous corporations that seek to profit from misery. Political philosopher Slavoj Žižek highlighted the irony of the aftermath in which Wall Street called for state intervention.

“We are in a situation where Wall Street, the model of corrupt speculation and domestic commerce, always by definition resisting state intervention and regulation, now opposes unfair competition and calls for state intervention.

What does it offer?

The Wallstreetbets crypto project describes itself as a decentralized app version owned and operated by the r / wallstreetbets community.

“WSB DAO was created to openly encourage the free flow of public information and opinion towards actionable results. So that anyone, everywhere, can YOLO together as one. “

Although he describes himself as a social media chat dapp, confusion arises when the whitepaper reveals a trading platform. It appears to offer tokenized wallets containing GameStop (GME), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Nokia (NOK), Blackberry (BB), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE). ) stock.

The $ WSB token holders vote to decide on the rebalancing and exposure of each of these instruments within the “Exchange Traded Portfolios”.

Users are asked to log in with MetaMask, select a “Exchange Traded Wallet”, of which there are three, DeFi, Stonks 1 and Stonks 2. Then send USDC to the corresponding smart contract and receive the ETP tokens. These represent a portion of the underlying ETP assets.

The WSB dapp completed its initial DEX offering (IDO) on the Binance Smart Chain launch pad on April 20.