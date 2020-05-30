If what you want is to control your finances day by day, comparing between what you spend and your income, the app Wallet It is a useful tool that will help you survive the fortnight. Read: Huawei may run out of YouTube in 2021

This application available for Android and iOS has various functions that will help you monitor your expenses, include your card balances, as well as your cash and checking account.

With pastel graphics, Wallet will show your expenses.

Wallet will allow you to make records of each expense, however it has limitations for the free version, and if you want to have more freedoms you must buy the premium version, with this you can add your debit cards from various banks.

With the app you will be able to program the payments as well as the budgets, with which you will be able to control the expenses that we do inadvertently or “ant”. When you approach the limit of your expenses, Wallet will notify you and you can stop your expenses.

Your expenses and income will be organized according to the concepts.

How does Wallet work?

The application gives you statistics of your expenses and their concepts, so for each expense you make, these will be grouped and displayed on the main screen.

The application will show you the expenses and balances through graphs, as well as the forecast of expenses according to your scheduled payments and spending habits.

To configure it, you just have to install it, log in with your Facebook or Google and then put your balance in cash as well as your credit cards. Subsequently, you can register your expenses in the registration section and on the plus button you can add both expenses and your income and their concepts.

