Wallbox will begin trading on the NYSE under a SPAC model

Wallbox continues on its path of success. The electric charger manufacturing startup has just announced that it will begin its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE, throughout the 3 quarter of 2021. All under the SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) model. It would, therefore, be the first Spanish technology company to opt for this model that is already living its golden years in the technological universe of Silicon Valley.

With this IPO, Wallbox would be at a valuation of about 1,200 million euros. Therefore, it becomes another of the few unicorns that the entrepreneurial landscape in Spain has.

In a statement presented by the company, there is talk of growth forecasts of 90% per year until 2027. A confidence based on the assured growth that is expected in the electric vehicle sector within a few years and the increase in the needs of the cargo units in cities. This means that the 26 million that I invoice in 2020, by 2027 it will have to be 2,115 million.

They point out that although right now their results are positive at the end of the year, Wallbox won’t reach true profitability until at least 2024.

Why three years from now? The latest movements of the Catalan company have aimed to grow in the electric vehicle sector; at least in several of its verticals. On the one hand, in September 2020, Wallbox bought the electrical charge maps from Electromaps. Almost 100,000 users of the application were becoming part of the Wallbox family. On the other hand, in October of that same year, the technology company announced a new charger model. They went from the units for companies to the most efficient and cheap public chargers. Shortly after, Iberdorla announced the purchase of 1,000 units. With this proposal they stomped on as far as their international expansion was concerned. Now, the startup manufacturer of electric chargers is already operational in 67 countries.

Let’s talk about SPAC and Wallbox

The SPAC model is not new, although Wallbox takes the lead over the rest of the Spanish or European startups that had already contemplated this way of obtaining financing. In fact, the CNMV and entities such as Banco Santander are already at work to create made-in-Spain versions of the SPACs.

But what exactly is a SPAC? It is a shell company with the ability to raise millions from a large list of investors. This company does not have any activity or product in itself, but it does offer a promise in the short or medium term to be number one in the chosen sector. To do this, it will have to merge with another company that contributes the idea in exchange for capital. With this operation, all parties win.

In the case of Wallbox, the roles are very clear. Kensington Capital Acquisition is the company that will merge with Wallbox. The first has the business, which also already has some experience in the electric car sector, and the second achieves financing of $ 330 million as a result of putting the businesses together. In addition to another 100 million dollars that enter through the private channel of shareholders.

As we said, the SPAC system is quite common in the United States precisely for the group of technology companies. With great successes behind him, there is one who has spoiled the well-being of the SPACs to date. The case of Nikola, Tesla’s rival in the electric car business that turned out to be a full-blown fiasco, conquered markets and investors with one of the most promoted SPACs in a long time. WeWork is another one that has also gone through its pluses and minuses.

As an alternative route to financing rounds, this system allows to achieve large volumes of capital. Also a future offer. This is why this system has been called phantom or blank check companies. Without going through the lengthy approval processes to go public, everything is based on forward-looking promises.

