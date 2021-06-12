Wallbox is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

THE WORLD

To do this, it has reached an agreement with Kensington, specialized in the automotive sector. It is the first Spanish company to use this formula to go public.

Iberdrola first install a thousand public Wallbox fast chargers

The Catalan company of chargers for electric cars Wallbox, owned by Iberdrola, will partner with Spac Kensington, specialized in the automotive sector, to make the leap to the main stock market in the world, the New York Stock Exchange. It is the first Spanish company to use this formula to go public, according to the newspaper Expansin. Kensington is a special purpose purchase investment vehicle (Spac), a type of non-business company that is formed for the purpose of taking a company public.

Founded in 2015, Wallbox is specialized in the manufacture of chargers for electric vehicles, both for individuals and for company fleets or facilities in public places, and its products are sold in 67 countries.

Wallbox will have partnered with Kensington for its knowledge of the automotive industry. The value premoney of the company has been set at 1.5 billion dollars and the operation will be completed with a capital increase of 330 million dollars.

“This deal with Kensington will allow us to significantly increase our product development and our manufacturing capacity as we increase sales globally to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles “, emphasizes Enric Asuncin, CEO of Wallbox.

Enric Asuncin, CEO of Wallbox, and Ignacio Galn, Chairman of Iberdrola

The firm markets the AC AC chargers Level 2 Pulsar Plus, Commander 2 and Copper SB, intended for residential and business use, and direct current DCSupernova, intended for use in public spaces. It has also designed a bi-directional DC charger for domestic use, called Quasar, which allows to charge the car but at the same time use the energy of the battery to feed the domestic network or send it back to the general network.

Iberdrola, Wallbox’s largest institutional investor, recently announced the acquisition of the first 1,000 Supernova fast chargers as part of its plan to deploy 150,000 chargers in homes, businesses and public in the coming years.

