Wallapop’s ad that shocks Twitter: “My heart hurts”

An ad published on Wallapop, the popular second-hand buying and selling platform, is exciting thousands of people on Twitter after it was uploaded to that social network by user Elena Cañizares.

In the ad in question, a woman gives away what she calls a “cardboard cat house.” In the photos you can see how she herself has built that kind of shelter for the animals with two cardboard boxes placed one on top of the other. He has made holes in them so they can go in and out, move around and play.

In the text, the woman explains that it has measures of 80x50x80 centimeters, that cats can pass from one another and points out that she herself built it a long time ago.

“My cat liked that he died,” he explains before reporting that a car is needed to transport it because it is “quite large.” “The roof has to be renovated. I give it to whoever can make a cat happy ”, he concludes.

“For someone to look for this woman and go for the cardboard chalet, I was very sorry,” Elena Cañizares wrote in a message that in just eight hours exceeded 15,000 ‘likes’, 3,000 retweets and had generated reactions how are you:

