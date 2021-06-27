Wall Street’s bullish engine continues, but strange noises are heard that advise taking it to the mechanic

NEW YORK, June 25 (.) – The S&P 500 shook off concerns about a tougher Federal Reserve to hit a record high this week, but activity in some areas of the market indicates concerns about potential volatility ahead of economic data. key and corporate profit reports.

US President Joe Biden’s support for a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending deal has helped the indices hit new records, after fears that the Federal Reserve could withdrawing their easy money policies ahead of schedule will cause a brief crash earlier this month. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 14% this year, after hitting a new record last week, as has the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

However, under the hood there are signs of caution. Short-term interest in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust rose to its highest level this year since last week’s Fed meeting, suggesting investors have been adding more protection to the downside, analysts at JP Morgan in a recent note.

At the same time, this month’s earnings have been more concentrated, as investors again turned to the big tech stocks that led markets to rally last year and for most of the last decade.

The benchmark S&P index, heavily weighted by tech stocks, has risen 1.8% this month, but the S&P median has lagged. The S&P 500, weighted equally, was up just 0.3% in June, which some investors see as a sign of declining sentiment in the broader market.

“The market may have dodged some scares, and going into the second half, there are probably more risks than a few months ago,” said James Ragan, DA Davidson’s director of wealth management research.

Among investors’ concerns is the debate over whether the rise in inflation will be sustained enough to force the Federal Reserve to initiate a withdrawal from its easy money policies earlier than expected. The Fed’s main measure of inflation posted its biggest annual rise since 1992, according to Friday’s data.

As businesses rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, the second quarter is also expected to mark the peak of economic growth and corporate earnings in the US, which could lead to market unrest if growth slows down.

Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data beats or fails forecasts, stands at 26.5, a far cry from last year’s peak of 270.8, suggesting that the strength of the recovery economic is increasingly present in the estimates.

Some investors also believe that the S&P could be on the verge of a significant pullback. Since World War II, the index has declined by at least 5% every 178 calendar days on average, according to Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist. The latest market advance has lasted 276 days without such a drop, the longest period since January 2018, when a 715-day advance was followed by a 10.8% decline for the S&P 500.

“There’s not much support under the surface, so that leaves the market perhaps a little more vulnerable to a headline or a news scare,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at market research firm All Star Charts.

Next week will focus on economic data, including reports on housing prices, manufacturing and the June US payroll report, which is expected with great interest. With inflation and the pace of recovery on investors’ minds, a stronger-than-expected wage report could fuel concerns about how the Fed will react. New York Fed Chairman John Williams will speak on Monday. , after several appearances in the last week.

To be sure, there are many factors that suggest that the backdrop for equities remains positive. S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow about 37% this year and nearly 12% next, according to Refinitiv IBES. In the second quarter, whose reports will be released from mid-July, profits are expected to increase 65%.

Yields remain historically low as the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen to 1.52%, down from 1.7% in mid-May, helping to increase the attractiveness of equities by comparison. with other investments.

Still, only 47% of S&P 500 stocks were above their 50-day moving averages as of Thursday’s close, compared with 91% of stocks that were above that level when the index hit all-time highs. in mid-April, according to Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. The benchmark index’s stock median was 8.9% from its 52-week high.

"If it's not in the few stocks that are doing well, it may be doing much worse than the benchmark," Lerner said.