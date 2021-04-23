Wall Street, with doubts in the opening. Correction or return to highs?

Wall Street futures arrive slightly lower after Wednesday’s rally session

Wall Street closed with gains this Wednesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones, rose 0.93% after two consecutive days of decline, while the quarterly results season continues.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 0.93% or 316.01 points, to 34,137.31 units, and the S&P 500 also rose 0.93% or 38.48 points, up to 4,173.42 units.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, advanced a solid 1.19% or 163.95 points, to 13,950.22 units.

The New York stock market seemed to bet today on values ​​that may benefit from the economic recovery, which led to the rise of the Russell 2000 index, which groups small and medium-sized companies, by 2.26%.

Netflix was one of the protagonists of the session after reporting yesterday that it doubled its profits between January and March but lowered its subscription rate, a figure that the market did not like and made it fall by 7.4%.

Intuitive Surgical soared to all-time highs after its results beat estimates. The robotic surgical systems maker competed with Microsoft and Tesla for much of the session as the biggest contributor to the upside of the S&P 500.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post first-quarter earnings growth of 30.9% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Netflix’s results disappointed expectations, but technology remains one of investors’ favorite sectors.

“Investors feel more confident about the earnings growth prospects for technology,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. “They prefer to gravitate towards the safe, which right now is the technological values”.

In other markets, West Texas oil is trading 0.59% down to $ 61.01 per barrel, while a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, is down 0.76% to $ 64.90 per barrel.

Read more

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond falls to 1.56% and the dollar fell slightly against the euro with the exchange rate in the 1.2052 ‘greenbacks’.

The Turkish lira depreciated this Thursday morning by 2% and traded promptly at 10.06 units per euro and 8.35 per dollar, the lowest values ​​in six months. The fall of the Turkish currency began yesterday, after it was announced that the Minister of Commerce, Ruhsar Pekcan, had been dismissed after admitting that she had bought disinfectants from her family business for the department she headed.

In the last month the Turkish lira has fallen 10% against the euro and the dollarDue to the dismissal of the president and vice president of the Central Bank, changes ordered by Erdogan that reignited fears that Turkey’s monetary policy will be dictated by the head of state.

The European Commission is preparing a legal process against pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca after the company reduced planned deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, according to sources familiar with the matter.

At the corporate level, South Korean company Hyundai reported an 187% increase in first-quarter net profit Thursday on the back of demand for high-margin sports utility vehicles and its premium Genesis cars, but chip shortages threaten derail your growth.

Credit Suisse on Thursday announced a pre-tax loss on the first quarter of 757 million Swiss francs (686.2 million euros), slightly lower than anticipated by the group, as a hole of billions of dollars from the collapse of the US investment fund Archegos overshadowed an excellent quarter of its banking activity.