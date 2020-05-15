The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) compound on Wall Street prepares to reopen on May 26, two months after several coronavirus positives among brokers forced the closure.

During this time, all operations were carried out electronically, but lNYSE CEO Stacey Cunningham believes it’s time now to start getting back to normal, although with security measures adapted to the new era.

The building will not fully open and only a small number of brokersProtected with masks, it will operate initially. Cunningham, a strong advocate for keeping staff on the NYSE, explains in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that many of these traders are independent or work at small firms whose earnings are closely tied to physical operations.

Employees will be required to wear a mask and discouraged from using public transportation

The so-called Designated Market Makers (DMM), charged with ensuring liquidity in transactions and overseeing 2,200 NYSE securities, swill continue to work remotely to a great extent.

Look also

As the Central requires them to pay 26.6% per year for all fixed terms, they estimate that the lending rate should rise between 3 and 4 points, since they have many regulated credits

By

MARIANO & nbspGORODISCH

The New York Stock Exchange has five designated DMMs (Brendan E. Cryan, Citadel Securities, GTS, IMC Financial Markets and Virtu Americas), and believes that thanks to them volatility and risks are reduced.

“Nothing can replace human knowledge and responsibility. It is the human element in NYSE that results in lower volatility, greater liquidity and better prices, “they say from the New York Stock Exchange.

The NYSE will also require that anyone who enters the building avoid public transportation., and will examine and take the temperature to the personnel when they access the parquet. All those who do not pass the initial checkup will have to undergo the coronavirus test. Excluding the parquet, the rest of the property will remain empty, since the events will not be resumed for now and the employees will continue to telework.

.