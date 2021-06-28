Wall Street will open mixed this Monday after the highs of the S&P 500

Wall Street anticipates doubts this Monday after the highs of the S&P 500

Wall Street futures trade doubtfully at the start of the last week of the month. Dow Jones futures down 0.10%; those of the S&P 500 add 0.06% and those of the Nasdaq, 0.31%. Decisive week before the end of the second semester of 2021 as well as the month of June, this Wednesday.

Among the major indices of the New York Stock Exchange highlights the S&P 500 that posted its best week since February, as well as a new record on Friday.

While international financial markets digest the new focus of risk that the Delta variant implies, dollar traders are also focusing on inflationary signals and the evolution of the domestic labor market. Last Friday, the personal consumption deflator brought few surprises, with the year-on-year figure printing in line with expectations, at 3.9%. Month by month, the indicator advanced marginally below the forecasts, 0.4% vs. 0.5%, adding a note of reassurance to the overly inflationary narrative that has recently put investors on alert.

The evolution of non-farm payrolls for June this Friday will be the next relevant data point to observe. Meanwhile, the presentation of several members of the Fed will continue to direct the operation of the dollar, with Williams, Barkin and Quarles today in front of the cameras.

This weekend US President Biden partially retracted his threat not to “sanction” the bipartisan infrastructure plan to which he had given the go-ahead last week if it was not accompanied by another spending plan that included the demands of the Democrats, specifically the most left wing of the party.

Thus, Biden has indicated that he will not veto the bipartisan plan, even if the legislators fail to approve the “fight against poverty” package separately, a program favored by the Democrats. This “backtracking” by Biden, Link Securities analysts believe, opens the doors to the approval of the aforementioned bipartisan infrastructure plan, as some important Republican senators have affirmed after learning about the president’s new position, which is good news for many companies, including infrastructure companies, large construction companies and materials companies, which will benefit from the implementation of this plan.

Regarding other statements, Neel Kashkari, Chairman of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, said: “The US economy is in the early stages of a very strong rebound., although it is still in a deep hole and 7 million jobs are missing. Some price increases are very likely to be temporary. “

On the other hand, the president of the Boston Fed, Eric S. Rosengren said that “the” Stablecoins “could represent a threat to financial stability in the future. I see 7% as a good estimate of America’s GDP this year. We have to think about some of the side effects of a long-term low interest rate plan.

At the business level, eBay improves its share buyback program to $ 5 billion from the previous $ 2 billion.

CNBC reports that it is likely Boeing does not receive certification for its long-range 777X aircraft until mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest.a Federal Aviation Administration official told Boeing, saying there were numerous technical problems that needed to be resolved. Boeing shares fell 1.2% this morning.

Tesla will have to recall 285,000 vehicles, basically all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles sold in China since 2019, required by the Chinese market regulator due to safety concerns related to Tesla’s autopilot system. The OEM will update the autopilot system on all vehicles free of charge, as the market regulator determined after an investigation that the system could activate too easily while driving, which could lead to inadvertent acceleration.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $ 230 million to the state of New York to resolve a lawsuit by the Prosecutor’s Office for its responsibility in the opioid crisis in the US. On the other hand, Australia granted provisional approval of its vaccine against COVID-19.

Panasonic sold its stake in Tesla, but maintained its association with the North American company. The operation amounted to $ 730 million from a stake that reached $ 3.6 trillion. The operation is part of Panasonic’s cross-ownership policy within the internal code of conduct “corporate governance code guidelines”).