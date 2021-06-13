Wall Street tries to shake off fear of inflation heading to new all-time highs

Related news

Wall street shakes the fears of runaway inflation that derail the recovery of the US economy towards new all-time highs. The New York indices face in this spirit the final session of a week in which the evolution of consumer prices has been the headache of many investors and managers.

This renewed optimism was contributed by Consumer Confidence Index from the University of Michigan. In its advance reading for June, it climbs to 86.4 basis points, which easily beats the kindest forecasts in the market.

Faced with this scenario, the S&P 500 it advances a timid 0.1%, which, however, is enough to reach the hitherto unusual 4,250 points. 0.1% manage to add the Dow Jones, which is trying to get 34,500 points. A kinder but weaker 0.2% adds up to the Nasdaq, which already looks at 14,050 integers.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

After the fears unleashed in previous sessions, the inflation data for May had a much more bearable effect than expected on the Wall Street indices. And that the cost of living in the world’s leading economy increased by 5% in the fifth month of the year.

To calm the worst omens was also helped by the fact that the forecasts of inflation from University of Michigan they also deflated the bubble. The experts consulted by the educational institution consider that the five-year average will remain at 2.8%, which is much more in line with the numbers tolerable by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Medicines, cars and pets

In the corporate field, one of the protagonists was Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which fell 8% after announcing that it will not go ahead with the study of its drug VX-864 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AAT). The company believes that progress achieved in phase II of the trial they weren’t promising enough.

Much more bearable is the punishment he suffers Tesla despite the fact that its founder, Elon Musk, has presented the new Model S Plaid, the fastest electric car brand to date. Its shares fell about 1% on Wall Street despite the coming-out of this model that accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.1 seconds.

A more bulky 4% lose Chewy Inc despite having surprised the market for good with quarterly benefits. Notices from the pet products company that you are suffering supply problems and that it will face a personnel restructuring weigh more heavily on investors’ minds.