Wall Street tries to rebound supported by a new decline in unemployment in the US

Wall street has tried the comeback again relying on macroeconomic data that have seen the light this Thursday, especially those coming from the labor market. Purchases have been concentrated in stocks with a higher cyclical profile given the new signs of solvency in the US economy.

The data of weekly requests for unemployment benefits it has fallen to a new low since the outbreak of the pandemic in the US. In the last week, 406,000 Americans applied for this subsidy, so that the number of unemployed fell to 3.64 million citizens.

With this revulsive, the Dow Jones adds 0.41% to its graph, which exceeds 34,460 points. The S&P 500 earn 0.12% to exceed 4,200 points. The Nasdaq it trades flat, so that it retains 13,700 points.

It was not the only reference that saw the light this Thursday. The durable goods requests they rebounded 1% in April in the underlying rate, two tenths above the economists’ forecast. A figure that was combined with an increase of 2.5% in personal consumption expenses.

And it is that this was the session in which the second US first quarter GDP forecast. The expansion of the first world economy remained stagnant at 6.4%, confirming what was indicated in its first estimate, but it was one tenth below the latest consensus projections.

Engines and data

In the corporate field, Ford Motor it rose 7% to reach highs of the last five years. A dimension that you have accessed thanks to its recent and decided commitment to the electric car, which this same Thursday became the argument for RBC Capital to raise its board to overweight with target price at $ 17 per share.

Worst luck runs the technology Snowflake, one of Warren Buffett’s most recent bets. The company yields 4.2% on Wall Street after publishing an increase in income that has been blurred by costs that have ended up tilting the company’s quarterly balance sheet towards thicker losses than expected.

Fabrics and oil

In the opposite direction, Gap Inc 2% progress is noted after having announced an agreement with the retail chain Walmart. The alliance is to jointly launch a line of home clothes with a vocation to renew it for several years.

The oil company Exxon Mobil fits with decreases close to 0.64% the forced renewal of its board of directors. Several activist shareholders have achieved, around the hedge fund Engine No. 1, the arrival of four directors focused on more sustainable businesses and the reconversion of their activity in line with the energy transition to the governing body of the energy company.