Wall Street trades mixed at the opening in a day with hardly any macro references

Wall Street opens mixed in a day with hardly any macro references

Wall Street starts the week with a mixed tone. The Dow Jones falls 0.07% to 34,442 points; the S&P 500 lost 0.07% to 4,244 points and the Nasdaq opened at 14,070 points after adding 0.05%.

The rise in inflation in the US has brought real interest rates to the level of fifty years ago, when the breakdown of the gold standard opened an uninterrupted period of currency devaluation that continues to this day, according to AlphaValue analysts.

The New York Fed, for its part, lowered its GDP growth outlook for the second quarter of 2021 from + 4.37% to + 4.20%.

This week, the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC), will be the one that focuses all the attention of investors.

The FDA authorized an extension of the shelf-life of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine from three months to four and a half months. On the other hand, the FDA told J&J that it must dispose of around 60 million doses of its vaccine made at the Baltimore plant due to possible contamination, according to The New York Times.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Boeing would have found buyers for most of the canceled 737 MAX orders.

In addition, according to the same media, a bill will be presented in the US House of Representatives that could force the technology giants to separate their business units.

On the other hand, Hyundai has announced that it is temporarily halting its plant operations in the US due to a shortage of chips. The hiatus will be for three weeks while it continues to take steps to optimize the Alabama plant thus coinciding with the annual routine maintenance period.

OPEC and its allies complied with 115% of the cuts agreed in May, according to a delegate from the organization.

The euro appreciates against the dollar by 0.07% and is exchanged at 1.2118 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices rise this Monday. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, added 0.7% to $ 73.10 per barrel, while West Texas rose 0.62% to $ 71.25.

Gold is revalued by 0.53% although it is still below $ 1,900 and, for its part, a bitcoin is equivalent to $ 39,100 after adding more than 9% to its price.