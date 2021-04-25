Wall Street trades mixed at opening after the Biden plan was known

Mixed Wall Street opening. The Dow Jones falls 0.20% to 33746.65 points while the Nasdaq revalues ​​0.41%, to 13874.84 points and the S&P 500, 0.17% and stands at 4142, 21 points.

Wall Street closed in red on Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones, fell 0.94% due to the possibility that US President Joe Biden proposed a tax increase on large capital gains. At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 321.41 points to 33,815.90; and the S&P 500 fell 0.92% or 38.44 points, to 4,134.98.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, lost 0.94% or 131.80 points, to 13,818.41 units.

The president is preparing to present the American Families Plan to Congress next week, and although it is subject to change, it could include tax increases for earnings from asset sales, which has not been liked in the markets. .

“Biden’s proposal effectively doubles the capital gains tax for million dollar earners. It’s a significant cost increase for long-term investors,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital Management.

The Vix index, which measures volatility in the market, soared 8% on this news.

Among other news of the day, applications for unemployment benefits in the US continued to decline last week, to 547,000, and are at their lowest level since mid-March last year.

Wall Street is going through an irregular week also marked by the quarterly results, among them the communications group AT&T and Dow.

In other markets, West Texas oil rose 0.49% to $ 61.54 per barrel and a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, rose 0.31% to $ 65.42.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond falls to 1.55%, while the euro appreciates 0.43% against the US dollar to 1.2066 ‘greenbacks’.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and other central banks will stop providing liquidity in dollars with a maturity of 84 days as of July 1 after the improvement of the financing conditions in that currency.

The ECB reported this Friday in a statement that “in view of the lasting improvement in financing conditions in dollars and the low demand in liquidity operations in dollars, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the ECB and the Swiss National Bank, in consultation with the Federal Reserve (Fed), have decided to stop offering liquidity in dollars at a maturity of 84 days. “

