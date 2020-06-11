Related news

The optimism of the previous sessions fades on Wall Street. The unemployment data known this Thursday contributes to feeding the skepticism about the economic recovery due to de-escalation that had sustained the latest hikes. The extremely cautious speech of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the spike in coronavirus infections imposes sales.

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to find no brake in 20 states of the country, where the number of those affected has not stopped rising in the last two weeks. There are already more than 2 million patients in the United States and the official number of deaths exceeds 112,000. Fear of a second outbreak of infection the materialization of the worst economic forecasts lashes the markets.

With these fears, the New York indices take the bearish witness of the stocks in Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones it loses 3% and goes up to 26,100 points with the loss of almost 900 integers in one fell swoop. The S&P 500 it loses 2.8% but holds the 3,100 points. The technological Nasdaq says goodbye to its passage through the 10,000 points with a fall of 2.5%.

This is how Wall Street opens

Eduardo Bolinches

In the investor mood the Fed macro chart update that yesterday broke down its president, Jerome Powell. The central bank of the world’s leading economy sees the horizon poorly clear, which is why it plans to keep rates in the minimum area until at least 2022. And for this year it estimates a 6.5% contraction in GDP together with an unemployment rate of 9.3%, when its previous forecast was only 3.5% of the unemployed population.

In this sense, the numbers released this Thursday by the labor market do not invite optimism either. Even if over the last week only 1.54 million new applications for unemployment aid, the recurring number of applicants for this subsidy already reaches 20.93 million Americans. An unusual and worse figure than expected by the consensus of economists.

Offer by Grubhub

At the corporate level, one of the focuses of the session is on the Just Eat Takeaway.com offer for Grubhub control. The Dutch giant offers depository securities (ADRs) equivalent to 0.671 own shares for each of the American firm, which are up 5% on Wall Street. This price implies a valuation of $ 7.3 billion, this is $ 75.15 per share and a 30% premium compared to its last stock market close.

Very different is the scenario that opens in Keurig Dr. Pepper, despite which its shares add up to 0.8%. The story is that the main shareholder of the beverage manufacturing group, Maple Holdings has announced the sale of approximately 10.2% of the shares of the listed. The objective is that, after an initial period of blocking, the company’s free circulation capital be increased to 34.3%.

Brake for Tesla

After the rally on Wednesday that awarded Tesla the world’s most valuable scepter in the bag, the correction arrives. Although the electric vehicle maker maintains its position at the forefront of the sector, its shares fell 2.5% and left the level of $ 1,000 per share.

Its founder and CEO, Elon Musk has posted a message on his social networks with the initials “lol”, from the English ‘lot of laughs’, which comes to say “I’m dying of laughter”. A message that the market has understood is aimed at bears who are betting on the company’s stock market crash.