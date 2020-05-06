Related news

Wall Street seeks its third session on the rise. It does so supported by the barrage of corporate results that are coming out this Wednesday, and especially in the numbers of the automobile giant General Motors. The kindest balance sheets than expected help investors divert attention of a new unemployment data that breaks records again.

This Wednesday is the ADP employment report the one who sees the light. Throughout April, the most damaging month to date in the coronavirus epidemic for the United States, 20,236 million citizens lost their jobs in the world’s first economy. Economists expected not much more than $ 20 million based on recently released weekly figures.

The progress made after the bell rang loosened slightly. The Dow Jones adds 0.5% to its graph, which returns to fight for 24,000 points one more day. The S&P 500 up 0.6% to 2,900 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq casts the tie at 8,900 points, up 1%.

Disney, Mattel and GM

The earnings season stops this Wednesday at General Motors. The carmaker obtained a net profit of $ 294 million in the first quarter of this year, which represents a sharp decrease of 86.3%. The closure of production plants and dealers due to coronavirus it is behind these numbers, which, however, have had a lower incidence than expected in sales, which translates into 7% profit.

Also quotes accounts Walt Disney Co, which rises 1% thanks to having registered sales higher than a year ago, with 18.010 million dollars, although it has stopped entering close to 1,000 million only due to the closure of its theme parks.

The cancellation of premieres and cruise tripsAmong other businesses, they also hit the balance sheet of the company, which has been forced to suspend its first half dividend.

The actions of Mattel drop 10% once the toymaker has announced net losses of $ 210.7 million, 19.5% more than in the first quarter of last year. Manufacturer’s revenue Barbie They dropped 13.8% and those of the brand’s icon wrist fell by 9.8% year-on-year.

Vegans and drivers

The vegetales vegetable meat ’company Beyond Meat shoots 12% after announcing your profit entry. The strong increase in demand in the retail channel It has soared its earnings to $ 1.8 million, which is about 3 cents a share. Cumulative losses in the first quarter of last year were 6.6 million, about 95 cents a share.

For his part, Uber It falls 1% once it has announced that it is finalizing the dismissal of up to 3,700 of its customer service and human resources employees as a saving measure in the face of the fall in users and billing that it is suffering as a result of the coronavirus. The cut reaches about 14% of its current workforce.

