The doubts return to settle on Wall Street. The spike in the number of infections in places like Germany and South Korea, which seemed to have managed to control the epidemic, calls into question the schedules for de-escalation to return to normal economic activity in many markets. The red of the losses returns to the New York Stock Exchange.

In a session without major macroeconomic benchmarks, investors pay more attention to these data and the downward trend that was already in the wake of the European and Asian stock markets. Also the balance of a season of results in which almost all the annual forecasts have been blown up invites investor caution now that it is coming to an end.

Against this backdrop, the Dow Jones cuts 0.9% but holds 24,100 points with some slack. The S&P 500 0.6% is left at 2,900 points. More solid holds the Nasdaq, although he walks the tightrope of the 9,100 points when losing 0.2%.

In the corporate field, one of the protagonists of the session is the hygiene and beauty firm Coty, which has announced an agreement with the KKR fund for the sale of 60% of its professional care unit for egl hair, which includes the Wella brand, for about $ 3 billion. The American listed company owns other internationally recognized brands such as Max Factor, Rimmel and Bourjois. Its shares slacken the acceleration of the first hour and remain with increases of 0.3%.

The actions of Abbvie up more than 1% after learning that they have completed the acquisition of Allergan after receiving the approval of all the authorities involved in the process as well as the High Court of Ireland. Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 Abbvie shares and $ 120.30 in cash for each of their portfolio securities.

China weighs in Tesla’s trunk

Red comes to Tesla, which fits with falls close to 3% the fact that its Model 3 sales in China have been only 3,635 units, representing a drastic decrease from the 10,000 in March. In this case, it should be noted that the third month of the year was the most affected by the measures of confinement and social distancing in the Asian Giant.

More than 5% leaves the graph of Marriott International by pricing your quarterly accounts. The hotel group has released a net profit of $ 31 million, about 9 cents a share. This level falls significantly below the previous year’s figures ($ 1.09 per share) and analyst consensus forecasts. Its sector is one of the hardest hit by the health crisis due to the closure of establishments and the shortage of tourist flows.

