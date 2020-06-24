(Updates with market close)

By Sinéad Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jun 24 (.) – Wall Street’s top three indexes posted their biggest daily percentage drop in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as rising US coronavirus cases fueled fears of another round of government closings. and worsening economic damage.

* The Nasdaq, which had recorded its fifth close on record levels on Tuesday, ended an eight-day winning streak, the longest since December 2019.

* The session marked the largest percentage decline of the three indices, including a 2.6% drop for the S&P 500, since June 11, when the S&P fell 5.89%.

* The United States recorded its second largest increase in coronavirus cases since the health crisis began. The virus is also renewing its breakthrough in states that reopened soon to ease the devastating effect of restrictions on local economies.

* In addition, the Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced that visitors to states with high rates of coronavirus-infected should be quarantined for 14 days after arrival.

* « Today was finally the day the markets accepted the fact that an increase in COVID-19 cases could mean that the economic recovery will be slower, » said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. .

* The International Monetary Fund noted that the pandemic was generating greater and more serious damage to economic activity than initially thought, which led it to cut its forecasts for global growth in production in 2020 to 4.9% from 3.0%.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 710.16 points, or 2.72%, to 25,445.94 units; the S&P 500 lost 80.96 points, or 2.59%, to 3,050.33 units; and the Nasdaq Composite decreased 222.20 points, or 2.19%, to 9,909.17 units.

* The S&P 500 ended the session about 10% below its record high closing on February 19, while the Dow Jones was 14% off its record closing on February 12.

(Additional report by Chuck Mikolajczak, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano and Rodrigo Charme)