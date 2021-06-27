Wall Street sets new records despite consumer caution

Related news

Wall Street chooses the path of progress again and, with it, that of strengthening with new historical highs for several of its benchmark indices. In spite of the caution with which consumers continue to handleAs reflected by various macroeconomic references this Friday, purchases are strong in the New York stock market.

One of the engines for optimism is the endorsement by a task force made up of Republicans and Democrats from a first package for Joe Biden’s infrastructure and rebuilding plan. In principle, they have promised to facilitate spending of up to 1 trillion dollars in the framework of the ‘Build Back Better’, although the coreligionists of the US president hope to be able to scratch future additional items.

This was the setting in which the Nasdaq It was heading towards 14,400 points, with increases of around 0.1%. Somewhat more solid, around 0.3% were the earnings of the S&P 500, peeked at 4,300 points. However, this Friday the singing voice was put by the Dow Jones, above 34,400 points between advances of 0.6%.

Closely related to the sphere of stimuli, which in the US have acquired the form of checks made to citizenship on more than one occasion, consumers continue to show caution when it comes to spending. Although in May the personal income dropped less than expected, only 2%, the expenses of the families were contained more than what the experts expected. So much so that there was a stagnation in this game.

A behavior that found an explanation a few hours later with the publication of the very followed index of Consumer Confidence from University of Michigan. In its reading this June, it rose to 85.5 points. A mark above that of the previous month but significantly below the 86.4 points that economists had predicted.

Approved in banking

Regarding the corporate field, a lot of attention is paid to financial entities. This Friday they had to quote the results of the Latest stress tests that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has subjected to the 23 largest banks from the USA. And there has been approval for all.

However, the nuances in the note obtained by each of them, with implications on the freedom to distribute dividends among other factors, left room for different reactions in the stock market. Especially because of the provisions and dividend implications of these stress tests. While Bank of America rose 1.2% -even after knowing that he will have to assume a sanction of 11.65 million dollars for the collection of excessive commissions-, the shares of Citigroup they fell 0.3%.

Travel to space

Undoubtedly, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings. About 30% of their shares soared after it was known that they would have received the go-ahead from the US aviation authorities to start selling flights into space to civilian passengers. Your business take-off could be just around the corner.

The one that precisely celebrated the takeoff of its last great commercial bet is Nike. The sports equipment manufacturer rose more than 15% on Wall Street after it was known that its quarterly accounts have more than exceeded consensus estimates due, in large part, to the contribution from your online sales. Your profit has been 126% larger than a year ago.