Related news

The bassists had the singing voice this Thursday on Wall Street, but double-digit gains were resisting the monthly close in April. The New York indices have been left without a flourish after knowing a battery of macroeconomic data that both in the US and in Europe they paint a more bleak picture than had been discounted for this coronavirus crisis. In particular, the US unemployment rate, which has already hit unusual records since the Great Depression.

Throughout the last week, 3.84 million more Americans have asked for unemployment benefits. With this count, the total number of citizens who have lost their jobs since Covid-19 arrived in the country exceeds the barrier of 30 million citizens. The unemployment rate is now 15% in the world’s leading economy, where such a large percentage has never been registered since the Crisis of 1929.

With this scenario, investors have opted for sales, although the New York Stock Exchange will open normally this Friday, as the American calendar will celebrate Labor Day on September 7. The Dow Jones It has fallen 1.2% to 24,345.7 points. The S&P 500 it has saved 2,912 points although it has left 0.92%. The technological Nasdaq It has decreased 0.28% to 8,889.6 integers. The solid results that have been published between yesterday’s closing and the opening of this Friday several of its heavyweights even managed to raise this index in mid-session. In the month, the advances are, respectively, of 11.1%, 10.9% and 15.5%.

This is how Wall Street opens





Eduardo Bolinches

Other macro data that have come to light this Thursday have also not helped the bullish enthusiasm of yesterday Wednesday could lengthen. The figures of expenses and personal income in the US have been below expectations, the first quarter GDP in France and Spain has also contracted more strongly than analysts discounted and, last but not least, the European Central Bank (ECB) has not managed to surprise the market .

In any case, what he has achieved the institution chaired by Christine Lagarde has been to accelerate the rout in some European stock exchanges that will not close tomorrow due to the May Day holiday. Without new tools on the table and very nuanced changes that were already being applied, the forecast that the Eurozone economy could fall by 15% in the second quarter has been decisive.

Tesla puts the brakes on

Corporate, investors do not take their eyes off Tesla, which has withdrawn its forecasts for the year as a whole due to uncertainty about the impact of Covid-19 on its business. However, the electric vehicle maker has managed to score net profits of 16 million dollars in the first quarter of the year, something that until now had never been achieved.

The Productive growth of its Shanghai gigafactory and the improvement in margins in its Model 3 and Model Y are the drivers of these figures, according to the company founded by Elon Musk. Their Shares have fallen 2.3% despite having risen above $ 800 halfway through the session. The bassists who in recent weeks have been gaining their bet for the company take the cat to the water.

Facebook weathers coronavirus

The technological Facebook It has listed its accounts this Thursday with increases of 5.4%. The social network has published a net profit of 4,902 million dollars, which means double your earnings from a year ago even despite having suffered a certain penalty in their advertising revenue in the final stretch of the quarter due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite this, he pointed out that in April there are already signs of recovery and his turnover has improved by 17.6%.

A business partner, Twitter, has worse prospects on the New York parquet. Its shares have fallen 7.8% after announcing losses of $ 8.4 million in the first quarter of the year. Investors penalize these red numbers despite the 3% growth in advertising revenue and a 23.9% increase in its revenue base daily monetizable users, which are already 166 million.

At the close of the market on Thursday, two other technology giants take over. It was the turn to know the accounts of Amazon and Manzana. They expected their numbers with advances of 4.3% and 2.1% as investors were confident that they would reissue the good numbers published so far by other companies in the sector such as Microsoft and Alphabet (Google).

However, they have not convinced as much and the withdrawal has come in the first crossings of the after-hours market with falls of -5% and 1%, respectively, pending their conferences with analysts and investors.

.