Wall Street rises strongly as economic reopening momentum – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stock prices closed higher on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their highest levels in nearly three months as optimism about an economy reopening outweighed related concerns. with the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange, marking the return to action of the trading floor on Wall Street for the first time in two months (since March 19) after that the coronavirus outbreak had forced transactions to be closed in place and only to be done electronically.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and at times passed the 3,000 point mark for the first time since March 5, until a series of sales in the closing minutes of the session reduced market gains. The Dow spent much of the day above the 25,000-unit threshold for the first time since March 10, but fell slightly in the final minutes. Indicators had not reached these levels since before a widespread closure of businesses to slow the spread of the virus caused a sharp collapse in the US economy.

The gains came after a solid advance in global markets, as more countries try to revive their economies. Financial and industrial stocks accounted for most of the rise in markets. Companies that rely on consumer spending also enjoyed widespread gains. Airlines were among the biggest winners after carriers welcomed data showing a surge in air travel over the US Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“That was one of the concerns of the recovery, that people were hesitant to get back into business,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. “This is a stock market that expects an economic improvement and perhaps to leave behind the mentality of confinement. In about two weeks, if the number of cases picks up, then everyone will reconsider the situation. “

The S&P 500 added 36.32 points, or 1.2%, to 2,991.77. The indicator came off a solid week and is heading into its second month with gains. It remains 11.7% below its historical maximum of last February.

The Dow was up 529.95 whole, or 2.2%, to 24,995.11. The Nasdaq gained 15.63 units, or 0.2%, to 9,340.22. The Russell 2000 advanced 37.54 points, or 2.8%, and settled at 1,393.07.

Financial stocks led the rise on Wall Street. The sector rose 5%, although it remains 25.3% below so far this year.

Bond yields also rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose from 0.66% to 0.70%.

The New York market was optimistic about the advances of the pharmaceutical company Novavax with its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 after announcing that it had begun its first human trial, from which it expects preliminary results in July.

In recent weeks, investors have been keeping an eye on scientific advances regarding the vaccine, especially after biotech Moderna claimed that 45 participants in its first human trial had developed antibodies.

Also contributing to the gains were economic reopening in many of the states and the good performance of the S&P 500 indicator, which is considered the “real gauge” of the state of the market and which analysts look to look for long-term trends.

After initial concerns about whether the reopens were somewhat premature and could lead to a rebound of the pathogen, investors are now operating optimistically after verifying that there have been no significant outbreaks of the virus so far despite the relaxation of containment measures .

The chief investment officer of the financial multinational Baird, Bruce Bittles, said in a note to his clients collected by CNBC that “the return to a strong stock market and economic growth depends largely on the ability to contain the virus enough to allow the reopening of businesses and the return of customers’ consumption habits. “

“The market appears to be leaning towards a rapid V-shaped economic recovery that would help explain the recent rallies,” Bittles concluded.

Restrictions for stockbrokers

The activity resumed with the presence of only a quarter of workers and operators in an opening marked by the new reality of the coronavirus and in which the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, gave the bell to start operations wearing a mask and under the motto “together we are stronger”.

Stock market activity on the New York stock market has returned amid strong preventive measures that include plexiglass barriers to keep investors separate, temperature shots, a limitation on the number of “traders” to 80 and the mandatory use of masks.

Workers have also been asked to avoid public transportation as a method of getting to Wall Street and to sign a liability waiver that prevents them from suing the New York Stock Exchange if they become infected with COVID-19 while on the job. in the park.

The president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE for its acronym in English), Stacey Cunningham, has defended on numerous occasions the need for the physical reopening of the stock exchange building because in her opinion “stocks are better traded when the floor is open, volatility is reduced and prices are fairer, saving investors millions of dollars every day. “

According to the New York Stock Exchange, the return of the floor is made “by economic necessity”, especially after verifying that many brokers who work regularly on Wall Street have not been able to participate fully in operations because the portable devices they use for opening and trading locks are not accessible outside the building.

“Many have feared that their businesses would close permanently if we remained closed much longer,” said the New York Stock Exchange.

“I am ready. We have waited a long time and we and our clients are prepared,” Meridian Equity Partners operator Jonathan Corpina told CNBC.

For Corpina the return of the parquet seems “unknown territory” and recalls that although it was already closed after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 “that only lasted a few days.”

“Only a part of the team will be on the floor. It is a new world, but I think that in a short period of time we will be able to figure out how to operate,” Corpina said.