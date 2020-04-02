Apr 2 (.) – US stocks opened in red on Thursday but quickly reversed trends and rose in the first minutes of the session, with the S&P 500 index marking a gain of close to 0.5%.

Previously, Wall Street futures were dragged down by a grim United States government report which indicated that requests for unemployment benefits escalated last week at the fastest pace in history, in light of the severe economic freeze caused by the global pandemic. coronavirus.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)