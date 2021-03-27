Wall Street rises in mixed week, Nasdaq down 0.5%

US indices closed with gains of over 1% on Friday as investors continue to rotate their portfolios towards more cyclical stocks. In addition, the news continues blockade of the Suez Canal, whose opening can take several days, and even weeks in the worst case.

At an economic level, the most relevant data has been the inflation index PCE, which measures the evolution of consumer spending and is the favorite measure of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to calibrate inflation expectations.

Analysts expected it to rebound through 1.6% in year-on-year rate and the data has been in line with the forecast. The central bank has already anticipated that it may go up to 2.4% year-on-year in the coming months, due to the comparative effect with respect to last year.

“Consumer Inflation has followed an upward trend since last November, when it reached 1.2%. It is reasonable that this evolution will continue in the future in a context of higher growth. It will be a temporary rebound, not a structural one“, they affirm from Bankinter.

On the business scene, the Fed has confirmed that american banks will have to wait until June 30 to propose a normalization of your dividends and its share buyback programs.

What’s more, Santander believes that areas such as the US and Latin America they represent a return for the entity that is above expectations. In addition, they point to Mexico as one of the group’s main markets, after announcing the purchase of 8.3% of its subsidiary in this country for 550 million.

In the business field, this Friday it was known that WeWork to debut on the Nasdaq two years after his frustrated jump to the parquet. And it will do so thanks to its merger with BowX Acquisition, a SPAC (special purpose purchasing company), which will raise the proforma value of the company to 9,000 million dollars (7,645 million euros).

In other markets, the 10-year American bond yield rises slightly to the 1.65% after having exceeded 1.75% last week and after a weak demand by the Treasury, while the euro it appreciates slightly 0.1% and changes to 1.1776 dollars.