May 8, 2020 | 9:03 am

The main Wall Street indexes begin with gains this Friday, despite data that showed the drop in the highest unemployment rate for a month in the United States and on signs of a decrease in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

At 8.30 am. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average advances 1.25%, to 24,174.77 units; the S&P 500 gains 1%, at 2,910.02 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rises 0.67%, to 9,039.98 units.

In April, the US saw a loss of 20.5 million jobs and the unemployment rate rebounded to 14.7%, the steepest drop in non-farm payrolls since the Great Depression, according to Labor Department figures.

However, analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the rate to stand at 16.1% and the number of unemployed to rise to 22 million.

Investor sentiment picked up after high-ranking officials from Beijing and Washington discussed phase 1 of the trade deal on Friday, and China said they all agreed on the need to improve the atmosphere for the implementation of the pact.

The United States stated that it expects that the obligations to which both parties have committed will be fulfilled.

The remarks calmed market fears of a new trade war, after President Donald Trump blamed China for the spread of the coronavirus, threatening to apply more tariffs, which would likely disrupt the supply chain that controls the Asian nation.

“The threat of a breakdown in the negotiations for now, at least, has been averted,” said Jeremy Strech, head of currency strategies at CIBC Capital Markets.

Among companies moving to the stock market, Uber’s titles are up more than 5%, after the company reported a 14% increase in revenue. Meanwhile, Motorola shares fall more than 8%, after the tech company warned that its sales will decline in the second quarter.

Oil prices rise and are on their way to their second week of profit, in hopes of an increase in demand, as more countries lift restrictions due to the pandemic.

North Sea Brent crude oil gains 2.27%, at $ 30.13 per barrel, and WTI, the main benchmark in the United States, rises 3.52%, at $ 24.38, according to data from Bloomberg.

The increase in confidence also boosted the European Stock Exchanges. The European benchmark Stoxx 600 adds 0.77%, reaching close to the week’s highs. The indices for Berlin, Paris, London and Madrid advance more than 1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange gained 0.8% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 2.6%.

