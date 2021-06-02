Wall Street rises at noon as US manufacturing rises

Wall Street on the rise at noon as manufacturing rose in the US.

Miami World / AP

Stock prices rose Tuesday at noon on the Stock Exchange, as manufacturing in the United States was reported to be recovering after the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 index grew 0.1%, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 116 units (0.3%) to 34,644 and the Nasdaq technology lost 0.2%.

Banks were thriving on rising bond yields, allowing them to demand higher interest rates.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose from 1.59% to 1.63%.

Energy companies also rose, hand in hand with oil prices, which increased by more than 2%. Exxon Mobil had a rise of 2.9%.

Movie theater operator AMC rose 16.9% after announcing a share sale.