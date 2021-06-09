Wall Street reverses trend and closes lower before inflation report

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jun 9 (.) – Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, reversing previous gains, as institutional investors waited for inflation data for clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten its monetary policy.

* However, the fashion for “meme stocks” among retail investors did not cease.

* The S&P 500 flirted with an all-time high, but the three major US stock indices lost steam at the close, still within a narrow range due to a lack of clear catalysts in the market.

* “There is a lull in terms of news,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services. “We are in a profit period and people are waiting for the inflation figures for tomorrow (Thursday), so you have a mixed market where the main averages are not doing much.”

* Meme values, strongly divided from the rest of the market, expanded their rally driven by social networks. Aethlon Medical skyrocketed more than 300%.

* Comments on Reddit also helped lift the actions of prison operator GEO Group and World Wrestling Entertainment.

* However, other meme stocks such as Clover Health, AMC Entertainment, and Bed Bath & Beyond reversed course to close lower.

* US President Joe Biden changed course in negotiations to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure spending after talks with Senator Shelley Capito broke down.

* Industrial stocks, which may benefit from an infrastructure deal, weighed on the Dow.

* Washington lawmakers passed a bill designed to boost America’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, providing funding for semiconductor research and production amid an ongoing chip supply drought. Still, Philadelphia’s SE Semiconductor Index lost ground.

Continue reading the story

* The report on the consumer price index will offer another reading of inflation amid the imbalance between supply and demand due to the recovery, as investors determine whether inflationary pressures, as the Fed claims, will be transitory.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.44%, to 34,447.14 units, while the S&P 500 lost 7.71 points, or 0.18%, to 4,219.55 units. The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.16 points, or 0.09%, to 13,911.75.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)