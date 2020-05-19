Related news

The caution is vindicated again on Wall Street. The lack of news in the fight against the coronavirus left investors with no new arguments to continue on the buying side of the window and sales were again protagonists. The focus was on the appearance that the first swords of the Fed and the Treasury faced in the US Senate.

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, and the secretary general of the Federal Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, gave this Tuesday their vision of the economy and the tools that both institutions have to face the coronavirus crisis. In addition, they responded to questions from politicians on the Senate Banking Committee, who want their testimony to guide the $ 2 trillion aid package recently approved by Congress.

The wait tightened before he could have more clues about the future of the American economy. The Dow Jones it fell 1.6% to 24,200 points. The S&P 500 it dropped 1.1% to 2,922 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq He managed to stay in green much of the day until closing with a fall of 0.54% to lose the 9,300 integers.

Opening the line at the close of yesterday waiting for Jerome Powell





Eduardo Bolinches

The return to confinement in China, this time in the Jilin region, bordering Russia and North Korea, is in charge of erasing the optimism of the last hours. Not even the fact that new construction permits have been more numerous what analysts had expected for the US has helped to sow optimism among investors.

The earnings season stops on Tuesday at the retail giant Walmart, than has announced a net profit of 3,990 million dollars in its first fiscal quarter, which includes the months of February through April. The figure represents 3.9% more thanks to what the company describes as an “unprecedented demand” due to the confinement measures to fight the coronavirus. Despite this, its shares fell 2.2%.

More retail results

Green was also present in Stanley Black & Decker, whose shares gained 1% after a business forecast update Which is kinder than the latest guide published by the company. The listed company expects its sales to decrease between 20% and 30% this year, compared to the 45% established by previous projections.

It is also time to present a balance sheet for Home Depot. The company achieved a net profit of $ 2,245 million in the first quarter, which implies a fall of 10.7% compared to last year. Meanwhile, the turnover of the domestic reform group totaled $ 28.26 billion, 7.1% more than at the same time last year. The fall in the stock market was 2% for the listed company.

Deeper was the descent of Kohl’s, which yielded 7.7% after publishing accounts much weaker than expected by analysts. The company has had net loss of $ 541 million, which means $ 3.5 a share compared to 38 cents a month profit. In addition, the company has decided suspend your next dividend to preserve liquidity.

Waiting for the vaccine

The pharmaceutical Modern, protagonist of the last sessions due to the advance of her vaccine candidate against the Covid-19, retraces part of the accumulated rally. The company’s shares lost 10.4% on Wall Street on Tuesday.

Investors also remain very vigilant at this point to possible sanctions with which the administration Trump has threatened the World Health Organization (WHO) and that includes cutting off any funding from US public funds. In this sense, from the White House the institution is accused of not being totally transparent with this pandemic.

Furthermore, the market Nasdaq has announced the expulsion of the Chinese chain of coffee shops Luckin Coffee of its trading platform for having falsified its accounts to inflate its sales, as reported by the company in a statement on Tuesday. Known as ‘Chinese Starbucks’ He explained that on May 15 he received a written communication from Nasdaq indicating this measure.

