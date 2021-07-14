Wall Street resurfaces at Powell’s testimony

Wall Street resurfaces on Powell’s testimony

Yesterday’s session was marked by inflation data for June, which were not bad in Europe (Germany and France) and in the case of the United States the consumer price index (CPI) stood at 5.4% in June in the interannual rate, the highest since 2008 and four tenths more than in May.

Excluding the prices of fresh food and energy components, the index gained 0.9% this month, compared to 0.7% in May. These are higher than expected figures, as analysts consulted by ‘.’ pointed to a gain of 0.5%. Core inflation stood at 4.5% year-on-year, seven tenths above the figure for the previous month.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in red after two consecutive days of record highs and the Dow Jones, its main indicator, lost 0.31%, in a session marked by higher inflation than expected in the United States and the first quarterly results announcements.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones lost 0.31% or 107.39 points, to 34,888.79; while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.35% or 15.42 points, to 4,369.21. The NASDAQ 100 index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 0.38% or 55.59 points, to 14,677.25.

In the day of this Wednesday the American stock is more than optimistic in its opening. The Dow Jones scores 0.34%, the S&P 500 gets 0.52% and the Nasdaq, which leads the increases, 0.62%

The president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, in his testimony before the Congressional Financial Services Committee, he wanted to chase fears of a premature withdrawal of stimuli by the US central bank by ensuring that the economy still has “a long way to go” to consolidate its progress, underlining that the entity will give sufficient advance notice of any change in its purchase programs.

“As we have said, we will give advance notice before announcing any decision to make changes to our purchases,” Powell said, adding that “given that inflation has persistently remained below 2%, our objective is to achieve moderate inflation. above 2% for some time to average 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2% “

The publication of the report on the current economic situation in the United States, the so-called Fed Beige Book, is also expected.

In addition, during the session yesterday, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and PepsiCo published the results of the first half of the year. All three companies exceeded expectations and presented more than complacent results.

In the case of JPMorgan Chase, second-quarter earnings soared 155% thanks to the continued recovery of the US economy, but warned that the good outlook will not translate into spectacular income in the short term due to low interest rates , weak demand for loans and a slowdown in trade (.).

For its part, Goldman Sachs has already presented its profits with figures that exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Revenues, meanwhile, were above expectations. The earnings per share is $ 15.02 and the turnover stands at $ 15.39B.

Continuing with the calendar of results, Bank of America has published this Wednesday its profits corresponding to the second quarter of the year, figures that exceed analysts’ forecasts. However, revenues have been below expectations. The bank presents a profit per share of $ 1.03 and a turnover of $ 21.47B. So far this year, Bank of America stock is up 31%, outpacing the S&P 500, which represents a 16% rise.

In the case of Citigroup, the company is positioned with an earnings per share of $ 2.85 and a turnover of $ 17.47B, surpassing all the expectations of analysts both from the profit side and its income. Also, so far this year, Citigroup shares have advanced 10%, below expectations for the S&P Global 100, which represents a rise of 15%. For its part, Delta Air Lines has also beaten analysts’ expectations in both earnings and revenues.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said: “Inflation is expected to grow by + 3% this year, followed by an increase of + 2.5% next year. It is time to withdraw stimulus from the Fed. The economy is in great shape to prosper with less aid. “

For its part, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen states that “American companies are expected to push for a global tax deal.”

US President Joe Biden’s campaign for new infrastructure investments received a new boost on Tuesday, when top Senate Democrats agreed to a $ 3.5 trillion investment plan that they intend to include in a budget resolution that it will be debated shortly, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (.). Also, Joe Biden will warn US companies about the risks of operating in Hong Kong.

The FDA is expected to announce a new advisory on Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine related to the autoimmune disorder. Johnson & Johnson shares closed yesterday with slight cuts of -0.12%.

High crude prices driven by the lack of an agreement within OPEC +, which groups together OPEC members and allied producers such as Russia, as well as the possibility of a battle to gain share in the oil market that fuels inflation , threaten to damage economic recovery, as warned by the International Energy Agency.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for the Old Continent, recovers with 0.14% to $ 76.50, while the US West Texas is down 0.13% to 75.17 dollars per barrel.