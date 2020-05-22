Related news

The dialectical dispute between Washington and Beijing it goes further and takes its toll on Wall Street. Trump’s determination to accelerate the reopening of the US economy falls short of instilling enthusiasm among investors who fear again an escalation of the trade war between both powers.

The return of protests to Hong Kong, which had been suspended because of the epidemic, has put the Chinese government to work on a rule prohibiting them. The White House has responded by threatening to withdraw some of the privileges of the former colony that have made it the Asia-Pacific financial hub.

The red of the losses prevails in the New York indices, although with less virulence than the futures indicated. The Dow Jones it loses 0.3% to slide below 24,400 points. 0.3% also loses the S&P 500, which manages to hold the 2,900 integers. The Nasdaq smooths the cut to 0.1% and remains below 9,300 points.

From the other shore of the Atlantic comes confirmation of the European Central Bank (ECB) that it is ready to deploy more stimuli against the coronavirus. More specifically, to expand the scope of the measures it has already implemented to alleviate the worst effects of the epidemic on the economy. Something that confirms what for many analysts had become a necessity.

The minutes of the last meeting of the Governing Council of the institution include it. The agency explains that “it would be fully prepared to increase the size of PEPP and adjust its composition, and potentially its other instruments.”

Nvidia exceeds expectations

The technological Nvidia It quotes the accounts it published yesterday at the close of the New York session. The company has posted a net profit of $ 900 million, which translates into $ 1.47 per share, significantly above the same period of the previous year. His income also grew, to $ 3 billion. This week, the company had scored four consecutive all-time highs, and this Friday it aims to repeat with increases of 3%.

The manufacturer of agricultural and construction machinery is also listed Deere & Co, which has announced a net profit of $ 666 million in its first fiscal quarter. The figure is $ 2.11 per share, which is less than last year, but significantly more than $ 1.69 per share. The mower company is up more than 1%.

Reopens and medicine

However, if there is a company that stands out for its earnings this Friday it is Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, 117% higher. The biopharmaceutical is skyrocketing after publishing positive advances in its phase 2 study for a drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

As regards de-escalation, Bed Bath & Beyond becomes the protagonist, although it falls 0.5%, after announcing that will reopen 600 of its stores closed in recent weeks as a preventive measure to contain the advance of the coronavirus. Most of these stores are located in North America.

