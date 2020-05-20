May 20, 2020 | 8:48 am

The main Wall Street indexes rebound on Wednesday, as investors evaluate the prospects for an economic recovery and await the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

At 8.30 am. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.21%, to 24,499.24 units; the S&P 500 gains 1.34%, at 2,962.07 points, the Nasdaq Composite rises 1.44%, at 9,317.50 units.

The US central bank promised to use a range of tools to stimulate the US economy, but did not introduce new monetary policy measures.

Analysts hope that today’s publication will provide more clues about the possibility of implementing negative interest rates in the US, given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, although various central bank leaders have already declared themselves against that possibility.

On Tuesday, Fed President Jerome Powell told US senators that the Main Street program, which aims to lend billions of dollars to small and medium-sized businesses, will be ready in late May.

However, he highlighted the magnitude of the impact that the economy has suffered due to the expansion of the coronavirus, which until this Wednesday has infected 1.5 million people in the United States, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Investor sentiment is also boosted by strong results from the Lowe’s retail chain, whose sales increased 11% in the first quarter of the year, due to higher demand during the isolation. The company’s shares advance 5%.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s rhetoric amid new trade tensions between the United States and China appears to have little impact on the markets.

On Wednesday, Trump again blamed China for the origin of the pandemic. Last week, the president expressed that the first phase of a new trade agreement with China reached in January is in danger.

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

In the raw materials market, crude oil prices rise due to lower inventories in the US that API figures showed.

WTI is up 2.50% at $ 32.76 a barrel, and North Sea Brent crude is up 2.68% at $ 35.58, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the main stock markets are driven by profits from the health and technology sectors.

The Pan-European Stoxx 600 Index, the London FTSE 100 and the Frankfurt DAX are up just over 0.40%. The CAC 40 in Paris and the Ibex 35 in Madrid operate planes compared to Tuesday.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi scored their fourth consecutive day of earnings. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.05%, while the Australian stock market gained 0.2%.